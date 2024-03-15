Four Undersea Cables Damaged, Major Internet Outage Strikes African Nations

Internet connectivity in several African countries was severely disrupted on Thursday due to damage to four key undersea telecommunication cables. The incident highlights the vulnerability of global internet infrastructure and the reliance on undersea cable networks for international connectivity. Among the affected cables were the West Africa Cable System (WACS), Africa Coast to Europe (ACE), South Atlantic 3/West Africa Submarine Cable (SAT-3/WASC), and MainOne, which are crucial for internet access across the continent.

Understanding the Impact

The damage to these cables resulted in widespread internet outages and significantly reduced connectivity speeds, impacting businesses, essential services, and individual users alike. Countries like Ivory Coast were among the hardest hit, with essential services struggling to cope with the connectivity issues. The South African mobile operator, MTN Group, and others have been working tirelessly to reroute data through alternative paths to mitigate the disruption caused by the incident.

Challenges in Repair and Prevention

The fragile nature of undersea cables, susceptible to damage from rock falls, shipping activities, and even shark bites, poses a continuous threat to global internet stability. The process of repairing these cables is not only expensive but also time-consuming, requiring specialized ships to locate and fix the damaged sections. Meanwhile, companies like Seacom are facing bureaucratic hurdles in securing permits for cable repairs, further delaying the restoration of full connectivity.

Looking Ahead

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the complexities and vulnerabilities inherent in our global internet infrastructure. As efforts to repair the damaged cables continue, discussions around enhancing the resilience and redundancy of undersea cable networks are likely to gain momentum. The reliance on a limited number of cables for global connectivity underscores the need for greater investment in alternative routes and technologies to safeguard against future disruptions.