Fort Collins Residents To Engage With Local Legislators at Upcoming Events

Residents of Fort Collins, Colorado, will soon have a unique opportunity to engage directly with their local legislators at two upcoming public events. The first event, a town hall meeting, will take place on Saturday, February 10. Senator Joann Ginal and Representatives Cathy Kipp and Andy Boesenecker will be hosting this event, which is scheduled to run from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Town Hall Event

This town hall gathering will be held at the PSD Future Ready Center, located in the Foothills mall. The venue for the event is strategically placed near the north entrance of the indoor mall, making it easily accessible to all residents. This event provides an excellent platform for residents to understand the views of their representatives and to voice their own concerns and expectations.

Listening Session

Following the town hall meeting, a second event is planned for Sunday, February 18. This event, a listening session, will be conducted by Representatives Cathy Kipp and Andy Boesenecker. This session aims to give the representatives a chance to hear the concerns and priorities of their constituents directly. The listening session will be held in meeting room 1 of the Old Town Library from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

These events exemplify the dedication of Fort Collins' legislators to stay in touch with their constituents and understand their needs and concerns. They offer a rare opportunity for residents to interact directly with their elected officials and to have their voices heard.