Forsyth County Elections Office Wins EAGLE Award for Excellence in Georgia

Forsyth County's Elections Office recently garnered statewide recognition, receiving the prestigious EAGLE Award from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. This accolade underscores the county's commitment to election security, innovation, and voter accessibility.

Recognition of Excellence in Election Administration

In an official ceremony held on Tuesday, the Georgia Secretary of State's office lauded Forsyth County's Office of Elections for its exemplary performance in managing elections. The EAGLE Award, standing for Election Administration Golden Leader in Excellence, honors election offices that demonstrate innovative practices, achievements, and adherence to secure local procedures. Forsyth County was commended for its efforts in rolling out the new GARViS voter registration system, enhancing the integrity of the election process.

Innovative Practices and Technological Advancements

Forsyth County's election team, led by Director Mandi Smith, has been instrumental in introducing new technologies and training for staff and poll workers. These initiatives aim to optimize the voter experience, ensuring efficiency and security. The county's investment in cutting-edge election facilities and the successful launch of the GARViS system were among the key factors contributing to their recognition. Such advancements position Forsyth County as a leader in election administration, setting a benchmark for other counties to follow.

Implications for Future Elections

This achievement not only celebrates the hard work and dedication of Forsyth County's Office of Elections but also sets a precedent for election security and innovation statewide. As Georgia continues to enhance its election procedures, Forsyth County's practices serve as a model of excellence. The recognition by the Secretary of State's office signals a continued commitment to upholding the integrity and accessibility of the election process, ensuring that voter confidence remains strong in future cycles.

The EAGLE Award highlights Georgia's national leadership in election administration, encouraging other counties to strive for similar excellence. Forsyth County's achievements in election security, innovation, and voter education underscore the importance of continuous improvement and adaptation in the ever-evolving landscape of election administration.