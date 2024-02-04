Former Yobe State Governor Bukar Abba Ibrahim Passes Away at 73

In an unfortunate turn of events, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, the veteran politician and former governor of Yobe State in Nigeria, has passed away at the age of 73. His death occurred in Saudi Arabia following a prolonged illness. The news was confirmed by a source to Sahara Reporters and further announced by an associate via a post on Facebook.

Bukar Abba Ibrahim's political journey was a noteworthy one. He served as the governor of Yobe State twice, his first term being from January 1992 to November 1993, and then from May 1999 to May 2007. His leadership was marked by significant changes in the state's emirates. On August 5, 1993, he expanded the existing four emirates into 13. This decision, while initially reversed by the military regime of Sani Abacha, was reinstated when he returned to democratic power on January 6, 2000.

Contributions Beyond Governorship

Following his tenure as governor, Bukar Abba Ibrahim continued to make his presence felt in the political sphere. His commitment to public service saw him elected as a Senator for the Yobe East constituency. He successfully secured re-election in 2011 on the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) platform. His contributions significantly shaped the political landscape of the state.

Bukar Abba Ibrahim's personal life was marked by tragedy. His daughter, Aisha Bukar Abba, a staff member of the Central Bank of Nigeria, passed away at the age of 42 in Cairo, Egypt, due to complications during childbirth in August 2021. This deeply personal loss occurred just a few years before his own demise.

The passing of Bukar Abba Ibrahim marks the end of an era in Nigerian politics. His contributions to the restructuring of Yobe State's emirates and his service in the Senate have left an indelible mark on the state and the country's political history.