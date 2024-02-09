Former White House Physician, Ronny Jackson, Raises Concerns Over President Biden's Mental Health Amid Classified Documents Scandal

U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, voiced concerns over President Joe Biden's mental health in a recent podcast interview. The discussion, which took place on the Breitbart News Daily Podcast with Mike Slater, delved into Special Counsel Robert Hur's report detailing Biden's handling of classified documents.

A Tale of Two Physicians: From White House to Congress

Dr. Ronny Jackson's journey from the White House medical unit to the halls of Congress has been an unusual one. As the former physician to two U.S. presidents, he brings a unique perspective to his role as a congressman from Texas's 13th district.

His recent appearance on the Breitbart News Daily Podcast, hosted by Mike Slater, was no exception. In a candid conversation, Dr. Jackson addressed the troubling findings in Special Counsel Robert Hur's report concerning President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents.

The Hidden Toll: Mental Decline and Leadership

The report, which has sparked intense debate and scrutiny, led Dr. Jackson to express concerns about President Biden's mental health. Drawing on his medical background and experience with high-pressure roles, he suggested that the content of the report pointed towards significant cognitive decline.

"The signs are all there," Jackson said during the podcast. "It's not just about misplacing documents; it's about the judgment lapses, the confusion, the inability to focus."

A Constitutional Question: The 25th Amendment

In light of these concerns, Dr. Jackson proposed invoking the 25th Amendment, a constitutional provision for replacing the president if they become unable to perform their duties. This amendment, added to the Constitution in 1967 following President John F. Kennedy's assassination, has never been used in this context.

"It's a serious step," acknowledged Dr. Jackson, "but when you look at the evidence presented in this report, I believe it's a conversation that needs to be had."

As the Breitbart News Daily Podcast continued its exploration of these issues, it became clear that the implications of Hur's report extended far beyond questions of document security. For Dr. Jackson, and many others, it raises profound questions about the mental fitness required for leadership, the responsibilities of those surrounding the president, and the role of the Constitution in safeguarding the nation's highest office.

In the days and weeks ahead, as the fallout from Hur's report continues to unfold, these discussions will undoubtedly intensify. And while the ultimate outcome remains uncertain, one thing is clear: the story of President Biden's handling of classified documents is far from over.