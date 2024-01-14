en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Former US Officials Set to Engage in Post-Election Discussions in Taiwan

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:16 am EST
Former US Officials Set to Engage in Post-Election Discussions in Taiwan

The political landscape of Taiwan has been reshaped with the recent presidential election on Saturday. The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) candidate, Lai Ching-te, has emerged victorious, set to assume office on May 20. In a gesture of support and affirmation of peace, the U.S. government has announced the visit of former senior officials to Taiwan for post-election discussions.

U.S. Delegation to Taiwan

This unofficial delegation comprises former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley, former Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg, and American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) U.S.-based Chair Laura Rosenberger. The objective of their visit is to convey congratulations from the American people, affirm support for Taiwan’s prosperity and growth, and express the U.S.’s long-standing interest in cross-Strait peace and stability. The visit by former officials is considered routine and reflects a practice followed after Taiwanese presidential elections.

Underlying Tensions

The backdrop to this visit is not without tension. China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan, had stepped up military and political pressure over the past four years. The new Taiwanese President, Lai Ching-te, has been labeled a dangerous separatist by Chinese authorities. Despite the tension, Taiwan’s current and incoming presidents both reject Beijing’s sovereignty claims and advocate for the future of Taiwan to be decided by its people. They have expressed a willingness to engage in talks with China, a prospect China has so far rebuffed.

Implications for Cross-Strait Peace

This visit by the U.S. delegation comes at a critical juncture. It reaffirms the U.S. commitment to peace across the Taiwan Strait and demonstrates support for Taiwan’s democratic process and its newly elected leader. It also sends a signal to China, a reminder of the international attention and concern over its actions towards Taiwan. The future of cross-Strait relations hinges on the diplomatic maneuverings of these global powers, with the fate of peace hanging in the balance.

0
Politics Taiwan United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Kenya's Deputy President Seeks Ouster of Justice Esther Maina Amidst Tensions with Judiciary
In a bold move that underscores the simmering tension between Kenya’s judiciary and the executive branch, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced plans to file a petition seeking the removal of Justice Esther Maina from the judiciary. The Deputy President made his intentions known during a speech in Elgeyo Marakwet, where he accused Justice Maina
Kenya's Deputy President Seeks Ouster of Justice Esther Maina Amidst Tensions with Judiciary
Nigel Farage's Potential Political Return Could Defeat Conservatives, Survey Suggests
8 mins ago
Nigel Farage's Potential Political Return Could Defeat Conservatives, Survey Suggests
Geordie Greig Sheds Light on Political Landscape: Cameron's Return, Starmer's Strategy, and Yemen's Crisis
10 mins ago
Geordie Greig Sheds Light on Political Landscape: Cameron's Return, Starmer's Strategy, and Yemen's Crisis
UK Labour's 'Green Prosperity Plan': A Blueprint for Sustainability or an Overreaching Aspiration?
4 mins ago
UK Labour's 'Green Prosperity Plan': A Blueprint for Sustainability or an Overreaching Aspiration?
Under the Lens: Rishi Sunak and Twitter's Community Notes System
5 mins ago
Under the Lens: Rishi Sunak and Twitter's Community Notes System
Violence in Kisii County Prompts Reconciliation Meeting Amid Criticism of Police Inaction
7 mins ago
Violence in Kisii County Prompts Reconciliation Meeting Amid Criticism of Police Inaction
Latest Headlines
World News
Kenya's Deputy President Seeks Ouster of Justice Esther Maina Amidst Tensions with Judiciary
2 mins
Kenya's Deputy President Seeks Ouster of Justice Esther Maina Amidst Tensions with Judiciary
UK Labour's 'Green Prosperity Plan': A Blueprint for Sustainability or an Overreaching Aspiration?
4 mins
UK Labour's 'Green Prosperity Plan': A Blueprint for Sustainability or an Overreaching Aspiration?
Under the Lens: Rishi Sunak and Twitter's Community Notes System
5 mins
Under the Lens: Rishi Sunak and Twitter's Community Notes System
Mount Pearl Closes Skating Rinks and Suspends Winter Programs due to Unfit Conditions
6 mins
Mount Pearl Closes Skating Rinks and Suspends Winter Programs due to Unfit Conditions
Violence in Kisii County Prompts Reconciliation Meeting Amid Criticism of Police Inaction
7 mins
Violence in Kisii County Prompts Reconciliation Meeting Amid Criticism of Police Inaction
Nigel Farage's Potential Political Return Could Defeat Conservatives, Survey Suggests
8 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Political Return Could Defeat Conservatives, Survey Suggests
Geordie Greig Sheds Light on Political Landscape: Cameron's Return, Starmer's Strategy, and Yemen's Crisis
10 mins
Geordie Greig Sheds Light on Political Landscape: Cameron's Return, Starmer's Strategy, and Yemen's Crisis
ANC in Mpumalanga: Confidence Unshaken Amid Declining Support
13 mins
ANC in Mpumalanga: Confidence Unshaken Amid Declining Support
Shuffling the Deck: Poker's Evolving Demographics and Life Lessons
15 mins
Shuffling the Deck: Poker's Evolving Demographics and Life Lessons
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
3 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
5 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app