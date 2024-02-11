Former US Attorney Criticizes Special Counsel's 'Gratuitous' Report on Biden's Handling of Classified Documents

In a scathing critique, former US Attorney Preet Bharara has lambasted the special counsel Robert Hur's report on President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, labeling certain details as 'gratuitous.' The report, released recently, concluded that Biden 'willfully' retained classified documents but found no evidence of wrongdoing. However, it also described the President as an 'elderly man with a poor memory.'

A Report Fraught with Controversy

Bharara's sharp criticism of the report comes at a time when Biden's generational peers are questioning the characterization of their age group. The report, while clearing Biden of criminal charges, painted him as a 'sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with poor memory.' This portrayal, according to some of Biden's older supporters, is a political maneuver that preys on perceived weakness. They argue that their active lives defy the notion that age inevitably impairs ability.

The report has sparked conversations about ageism and discrimination, with many expressing concern about the capacity of an 80-year-old to lead the nation. The controversial description of Biden's memory has raised questions about the impact of such characterizations on public perception.

The Unnecessary Details

Bharara's main contention lies with the report's inclusion of what he deems 'unnecessary' details about Biden's memory. He argues that these comments provide political ammunition to Biden's opponents, despite the report clearing the President of any wrongdoing.

The report indeed delves into Biden's mental state, noting instances where he couldn't remember specific dates during his vice presidency and even the year his son Beau died. Bharara acknowledges that the special counsel had to explore Biden's mental state and include illustrative details as willfulness and intent are necessary elements of the underlying crimes. However, he maintains that certain details were unnecessary and potentially damaging.

The Political Fallout

The political fallout from the report has been significant. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have criticized the report for being politically motivated. Jill Biden, the First Lady, defended her husband in an email to campaign donors, stating that his memory loss should not be used for political points. She emphasized that Beau's death never leaves Biden.

Biden's team is now working to alleviate Democratic concerns over his age and memory raised by the report. The controversy has sparked a broader debate about age and leadership in American politics, with many questioning whether age should be a determining factor in a leader's ability to govern effectively.