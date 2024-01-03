en English
Courts & Law

Former Trustee Jessica Caswell Charged with Election Fraud in River Bend, Missouri

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Former Trustee Jessica Caswell Charged with Election Fraud in River Bend, Missouri

In a turn of events that has gripped the small village of River Bend, Missouri, former trustee Jessica Caswell stands accused of serious election malfeasance. The charges she faces, which include providing false voter documentation and filing false documents, carry with them a potential prison sentence of up to 12 years.

The Election that Tied

The irregularities emerged in the backdrop of a special election, convened to address growing concerns about the appointment of the Board of Trustees. The election ended in an unprecedented tie, with all four candidates receiving an equal number of votes – six each. The deadlock for one of the seats was broken by the unusual method of drawing straws, a contest which Caswell lost.

Residency Requirements and False Documentation

At the heart of the charges against Caswell is the allegation that she fell short of fulfilling residency requirements, a prerequisite for candidacy in the village’s election. Evidence suggests that Caswell knowingly provided false documentation to assert her eligibility, thus misleading the electoral process.

River Bend in Controversy

This scandal is not the first controversy to rock River Bend, a village with a population of merely three and a total of seventeen registered voters. Recently, the village made headlines due to a proposed marijuana-based entertainment district, the Smokey River Entertainment District. The contentious proposal led to the resignation of a Planning and Zoning member. In the aftermath, Smokey River withdrew its ambitious redevelopment plans.

Voices of River Bend

Residents of River Bend, whilst few in number, have not remained silent. Michael Schneider, one local, voiced his frustration at the repeated controversies plaguing their community. Determined to bring about change, Schneider is seeking to address the various issues the village is grappling with.

Meanwhile, Caswell, under the looming shadow of her charges, has been issued a bond of $15,000. She has also been instructed to refrain from contacting other trustees, barring her spouse who also serves as a trustee.

Courts & Law Politics United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

