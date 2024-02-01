Former Trump Organization CFO, Allen Weisselberg, in Plea Negotiation for Perjury Charge

The former Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, is currently engaged in plea negotiations with the Manhattan district attorney's office. The negotiations center around a perjury charge, following allegations that Weisselberg gave false testimony during a civil fraud trial.

Weisselberg's Previous Involvement with Legal Proceedings

Weisselberg, who previously pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges, testified against the Trump Organization back in 2022. The civil fraud trial in question involved Weisselberg himself, former President Donald Trump, and other defendants. The perjury charge relates to Weisselberg's testimony about the size of Donald Trump's 5th Avenue triplex. During the trial, Weisselberg downplayed the significance of the apartment's size discrepancy. However, he later admitted to the actual square footage when confronted with tangible evidence.

Implications for the Trump Organization

This plea negotiation carries significant implications for the Trump Organization. If successful, it could provide prosecutors with a more robust case against the organization and its former head, Donald Trump. Furthermore, it could act as a deterrent for future witnesses from providing false testimony on the stand.

Trump's Ongoing Legal Troubles

The plea negotiation comes amidst a $370 million civil lawsuit against Donald Trump in New York. Attorney General Letitia James accuses the former president of augmenting his net worth over ten years to secure more favorable loan terms. Trump and his legal team vehemently deny any misconduct, attributing any inflated valuations to his entrepreneurial prowess.