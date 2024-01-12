en English
Politics

Former Thai Labour Minister Denies Involvement in Human Trafficking and Bribery Scandal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
Former Thai Labour Minister, Suchart Chomklin, is enlisting legal representation in response to allegations of involvement in a human trafficking and bribery scandal. The controversy centers around the placement of Thai workers in Finland for berry-picking jobs, a situation currently under investigation by Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Scrutiny of Financial Transactions

The DSI is contemplating malfeasance charges against two anonymous former ministers and two high-ranking Labour Ministry officials for purportedly accepting a sum of 36 million baht in connection with approving the Finnish job placements. The alleged monetary transactions transpired between 2020 and 2023.

Suchart Chomklin, who began his stint as labour minister in August 2020, has not officially been charged with any wrongdoing. He vehemently refutes any involvement in human trafficking and bribery, questioning the reparations that will be due if the allegations are proven unfounded.

Allegations Stem from a Broker

Chomklin asserts that the accusations originate from a female broker, who, according to him, is seeking retribution against senior officials after facing legal repercussions in Finland. The DSI spokesperson, Woranan Srilam, stated that due to the involvement of political figures, the case would be transferred to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). The DSI is required to hand over the case within 30 days.

Potential Violations of Thai Law

The accused are potentially at odds with Sections 149 and 157 of the Thai Criminal Code. The investigation was kick-started after Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs alerted the DSI about the possible human trafficking of Thai berry pickers in Finland.

Politics Thailand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

