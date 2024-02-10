Former Taoiseach John Bruton Laid to Rest: A Legacy of Service and Compromise

Former Taoiseach John Bruton, a pivotal figure in Ireland's political landscape, was laid to rest in Dunboyne, County Meath, on Saturday. His funeral Mass, held at the Church of Saint Peter & Saint Paul, was attended by notable political figures, including former Taoisigh Enda Kenny and Leo Varadkar, President Michael D Higgins, and Mary Lou McDonald, President of Sinn Féin.

A Life in Symbols

Bruton's grandchildren offered poignant symbols of his life at the altar: a family photograph and his book 'Faith in Politics'. These items served as a touching tribute to Bruton's deep commitment to both his loved ones and his unwavering belief in the power of political discourse.

A Homily of Exceptional Qualities

Father Bruce Bradley SJ delivered a heartfelt homily, highlighting Bruton's exceptional qualities and deep Catholic faith. He emphasized Bruton's lifelong dedication to public service and his advocacy for pro-life causes. Moreover, Father Bradley praised Bruton's ability to work towards compromise in political tensions and his remarkable capacity for forgiveness.

A Legacy of Service and Compromise

Bruton, who served as Taoiseach from 1994 to 1997, played a crucial role in the Northern Ireland peace process. His remains were removed to St Peter's and St Paul's Church in Dunboyne on Friday, where his funeral Mass took place on Saturday. Bruton's wife, children, grandchildren, and brother, former minister Richard Bruton, were in attendance.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were among the dignitaries at the service. About 180 Defence Forces personnel took part in the service, and Bruton was buried with full military honours. RTÉ provided live coverage of the funeral, with Irish Sign Language (ISL) coverage available on RTÉ News Channel and RTÉ Player.

Tributes poured in from various quarters, including Westport Fine Gael TD Michael Ring and former Taoiseach Enda Kenny. As Bruton's life was celebrated, his legacy of service, compromise, and unwavering faith left an indelible mark on Ireland's political landscape.

Today, as Bruton's journey comes to a close, his life continues to resonate with the Irish people. His commitment to public service, his faith in the power of compromise, and his deep Catholic beliefs serve as a testament to his enduring legacy. As Father Bradley SJ so eloquently stated in his homily, Bruton's life was one of exceptional qualities, guided by a deep faith and a commitment to making the world a better place.

As the sun sets on Bruton's life, his legacy continues to shine brightly. His family, friends, and the Irish people will remember him not only as a former Taoiseach, but as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and a man of unwavering faith and conviction. In the words of Father Bradley SJ, "May he rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire us all."