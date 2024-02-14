Former Tanzanian PM Edward Lowassa Honored: A Life of Worship, Leadership, and Legacy

Former Tanzanian Prime Minister Edward Lowassa was honored with a heartfelt farewell ceremony led by Vice President Philip Mpango. Lowassa, who served as Prime Minister from 2005 to 2008, faced challenges such as the Richmond scandal and being removed from the list of presidential aspirants. Yet, his patience, courage, and contributions to education were praised by former and current leaders in attendance.

A Life of Worship and Dedication

Bishop Alex Malasusa of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) commended Lowassa's family for keeping the casket closed during the farewell service. By doing so, they emphasized the importance of respecting the deceased's privacy and focusing on their life rather than physical appearance.

Encouraging other families to consider this practice, Bishop Malasusa urged political leaders to be close to God, as Lowassa led a life of worship. He directed pastors not to accept anyone who did not wish to participate in worship while they were still living.

Lowassa's son, Fred, attested to his father's love of worship and the discipline he instilled in them. "My father taught us the importance of faith and worship," Fred shared. "His dedication to God was unwavering, and it shaped our family's values."

Leadership and Contributions

Judge Joseph Warioba described Lowassa as a hard-working visionary leader with strong faith and patience. He highlighted Lowassa's commitment to the country and his ability to overcome adversity.

Former President Jakaya Kikwete and former Prime Minister Mr. Fredrick Sumaye also paid tribute to Lowassa, emphasizing his contributions to the nation. They spoke of his efforts to improve education and his dedication to public service.

Lowassa's family expressed their gratitude for the support extended by President Samia Suluhu Hassan during this difficult time.

As Lowassa is laid to rest, his legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of those he inspired. Recognized for his leadership, faith, and unwavering commitment to his country, Edward Lowassa will be remembered as a man who faced challenges with patience and courage.