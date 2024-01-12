en English
Crime

Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Sentence for 1982 Killings

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Sentence for 1982 Killings

Suriname’s former President Desi Bouterse, convicted for his involvement in the notorious 1982 murders of 15 activists, is yet to report to prison to serve his 20-year sentence. Bouterse, 78, was found guilty by a three-judge panel in December, alongside four others, for the brutal execution of lawyers, journalists, union leaders, soldiers, and university professors. Despite the gravity of the charges and the ruling, Bouterse’s wife, Ingrid Bouterse-Waldring, has declared that her husband will not surrender himself.

Historical Dominance and Current Defiance

Bouterse has been a significant political figure in Suriname, having served as the President until 2020. His lawyer, Irvin Kanhai, had planned to interact with Bouterse after arriving at the prison with two of the other convicts. However, in a twist of defiance, Bouterse, despite his conviction, has chosen not to present himself.

The Infamous 1982 Operation

The former leader was sentenced after the court concluded that he was instrumental in orchestrating a 1982 operation in which soldiers abducted and executed 15 government critics. Bouterse, however, has consistently denied these allegations. These events have cast a long shadow over Suriname’s history and have been closely monitored by international observers and advocates for the victims’ families.

Upholding the Rule of Law

Current President Chan Santokhi, who had previously investigated the case and driven its progression, is anticipated to enforce the rule of law and uphold the arrest warrant. Another individual convicted alongside Bouterse also remains at large, having not reported to prison. As the international community watches, the enforcement of these sentences will be a significant test for Suriname’s commitment to justice and accountability.

Crime Politics Suriname
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

