Former Speaker Bhofal Chambers Accepts Defeat, Calls for Unity in Pleebo Sodoken District

Following a decisive loss in a rerun election, Bhofal Chambers, the Former Speaker of the National Legislature, extended his gratitude and appreciation to the citizens and supporters of the Pleebo Sodoken district. He commended their peaceful conduct during the electoral process, which was held on January 25, 2024. The rerun election was necessitated by Chambers' objections to the initial legislative election held on October 10, 2023.

Chambers Acknowledges Peaceful Exercise of Democratic Rights

During an event on January 27, 2024, Chambers recognized the peaceful demonstration of democratic rights despite his defeat to his rival, Anthony Williams. He noted the role of the 2023 election in testing the legal process and conceded his defeat gracefully. Chambers urged the community to continue maintaining peace and avoid destructive actions in the post-election period, emphasizing that such behavior would only benefit the district and Maryland's development.

Chambers also announced his continued commitment to education in the district through a scholarship scheme, despite his electoral defeat. However, he did not hold back in his criticism of political interference from Grand Kru County. The former speaker was vocal about the need for the district to remain independent and make progress without external political pressure.

Call for Reconciliation and Collective Efforts

Joined by religious and local leaders at the ceremony, Chambers made a call for reconciliation and unity, stressing the importance of collective efforts for the district's progress. Echoing Chambers' sentiments, former paramount chief Edward Nyemah highlighted the need for peace and unity to overcome divisions and achieve development in the district. He affirmed Chambers' call for unity, emphasizing that reconciliation is the path forward to overcome challenges and achieve progress in the Pleebo Sodoken district.