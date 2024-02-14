Former South Dakota Attorney General Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Fatal Accident

In a highly anticipated hearing, former South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg faces the possibility of losing his law license. Scheduled for February 14 at 9 a.m. at the state Capitol, the South Dakota Supreme Court will hear arguments in a disciplinary matter between Ravnsborg and the state attorney general's office. The case stems from Ravnsborg's involvement in a fatal accident that claimed the life of Joe Boever in 2022.

The Disciplinary Recommendation

Following an investigation into Ravnsborg's professional conduct, the Disciplinary Committee recommended disbarment for just over two years. The committee found that Ravnsborg had violated rules of professional conduct, including allegations of lack of candor and honesty.

The case has drawn comparisons to the 2003 incident involving former Governor Bill Janklow, who lost his law license after a fatal car crash. Like Ravnsborg, Janklow was accused of not fully disclosing information about the accident.

Ravnsborg's Defense

During the disciplinary hearing, Ravnsborg maintained that he never saw Boever the night of the crash, stating that he believed he had hit a deer. He apologized to the Boever family and defended his actions, disagreeing with the investigators' findings and conclusions.

Ravnsborg's attorney argued for more specific details on the complaint, claiming that the allegations against Ravnsborg were vague and lacked clarity.

The Road Ahead

As the South Dakota Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments from Ravnsborg's attorneys and the disciplinary panel's attorney, the outcome of this case remains uncertain. The court's decision will not only impact Ravnsborg's career but also set a precedent for professional conduct expectations in the legal field.

Regardless of the court's decision, the human drama at the heart of this story serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency, accountability, and integrity in public office.

