Former South Dakota AG Appeals 26-Month Law License Suspension After Fatal Accident

As a former South Dakota Attorney General, Jason Ravnsborg found himself on the other side of the law, appealing to the state Supreme Court to dismiss an attempt to suspend his law license for 26 months. The suspension, which would be retroactive to June 2022, is a consequence of Ravnsborg's involvement in a 2020 accident that resulted in the death of pedestrian Joe Boever.Fateful Night: Ravnsborg's Road to Impeachment

On September 12, 2020, Ravnsborg was driving home from a Republican Party event at around 10:30 PM when his vehicle struck and killed Boever, who was walking along the highway. Initially, Ravnsborg claimed he believed he hit a deer, but investigators later discovered Boever's glasses inside Ravnsborg's car, leading to questions about his honesty and awareness of the situation.

The case garnered widespread attention, as it held the then-Attorney General to the high standards expected of public officials. In 2021, Ravnsborg resolved the criminal case by pleading no contest to traffic misdemeanors, paying a fine, and agreeing to an undisclosed settlement with Boever's widow.

Honesty Questioned: Ravnsborg's Lack of Candor

Following the incident, Ravnsborg faced criticism for his handling of the aftermath. The Disciplinary Board of the South Dakota State Bar recommended suspending his law license for over two years, citing misconduct and lack of candor. Ravnsborg's defense maintained that he took responsibility and acted professionally after the accident.

However, the disciplinary board argued that Ravnsborg was less than forthright and evasive in his statements following the crash. The case highlighted the importance of transparency and honesty in the legal profession, especially for those in positions of power.

Apology and Defense: Ravnsborg's Supreme Court Appeal

In February 2024, Ravnsborg appeared before the South Dakota Supreme Court to appeal the suspension of his law license. During the hearing, Ravnsborg apologized to the Boever family and defended his actions, reiterating his innocence and criticizing investigators.

Ravnsborg's legal team argued that the suspension was excessive and that their client had already faced consequences for his actions, including being impeached and removed from office in 2022. They also pointed out that Ravnsborg had no prior disciplinary issues during his career as an attorney.

The Supreme Court now faces the challenge of weighing Ravnsborg's past actions and the need for transparency in the legal profession against the potential for redemption and the impact of the suspension on his career.

As Ravnsborg awaits the court's decision, the case serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability and honesty for public officials, and the lasting consequences of their actions.