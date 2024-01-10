en English
Politics

Former Social Democrat Leader Ilie Sarbu Joins Romsilva’s Board Amid Controversy

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Former Social Democrat Leader Ilie Sarbu Joins Romsilva's Board Amid Controversy

The corridors of political power in Romania have witnessed a dramatic development. Ilie Sarbu, a former leader of the Social Democrat Party and a recognizable figure in the country’s political landscape, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Romsilva, the nation’s public forest management company. This decision, announced by Environment Minister Mircea Fechet of the Liberal Party, has raised eyebrows in various quarters, primarily due to Sarbu’s lack of experience in forestry.

Political Credentials Overshadow Forestry Knowledge?

Sarbu, 73, holds significant political capital. He’s the father-in-law of Victor Ponta and an honorary adviser to Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. His past laurels include the position of vice-president at the Court of Accounts. Yet, the decision to entrust him with a key role in managing Romania’s forests comes as a surprise, considering his non-existent background in forestry.

Controversial Past

Sarbu’s past is tainted with controversy. In 2014, the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) launched a criminal investigation against him for his alleged involvement in a high-profile case of illegal forest restitution, a scandal that resulted in Romsilva losing a staggering 44,000 hectares of forest. However, the DNA ceased investigations in 2018, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

A Justifiable Appointment?

In defense of Sarbu’s appointment, Environment Minister Mircea Fechet pointed to his previous tenure as a Minister of the Environment. According to Fechet, Sarbu’s experience in governance could be relevant and beneficial to his role in Romsilva. However, this perspective is being questioned by many, given Sarbu’s previous alleged involvement in forestry fraud.

In a world where environmental issues are increasingly intertwined with political and economic decisions, the appointment of Sarbu to Romsilva’s board raises several questions. His role in shaping the future of Romania’s forests will be watched closely, both domestically and internationally.

Politics Romania
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

