Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV Gears up for Caloocan Mayoral Race

In a significant political development, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV has indicated his intent to contest for the mayoral position in Caloocan City in the forthcoming midterm elections. Trillanes is almost certain about his decision, with a 98 percent inclination towards joining the mayoral race, and plans to make a formal announcement in March.

Trillanes to Challenge Malapitan Dynasty

Trillanes is preparing to challenge the entrenched Malapitan dynasty in Caloocan City. He is expected to go head-to-head with the incumbent Mayor Along Malapitan. Despite facing alleged attempts to derail his candidacy, Trillanes remains undeterred. He claims the Malapitan family is pressuring local leaders to block his access to communities, a move that has only strengthened his resolve to contest.

Fight Against Corruption

Trillanes has expressed his commitment to fighting corruption within the city government. He has been vocal in criticizing the current local officials, who he believes have neglected their duties for the past 14 years. He has clarified that he would not align with these officials if he wins the mayoral race.

Choosing Mayoral Race Over Senate

Interestingly, Trillanes has received invitations to run for the Senate, but he has decided to focus on the mayoral race. In his view, he would be more effective in serving the people as a mayor than as a congressman or senator. His allegations against the Malapitan family and his assertions about fighting corruption have yet to receive any comment from the city's public information office.