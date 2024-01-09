en English
Politics

Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:44 pm EST
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback

Former Florida Senate President, Don Gaetz, is making a robust comeback bid for the Florida Senate, having raised over $910,000 between October and December. The substantial funds have been accrued through direct campaign donations and contributions to his political committee, The Partnership for an Affordable Florida.

Strong Financial Backing and Political Stance

Among the donors to his committee are noteworthy political committees and influential organizations, including Associated Industries of Florida, the Florida Medical Association, and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. The strong financial backing appears to mirror Gaetz’s political influence in the region.

Gaetz has expressed his gratitude for the substantial support emanating from Northwest Florida. Alongside this, he has aired his critical views on President Joe Biden’s economic policies, which he believes are adversely impacting families in the region.

A Veteran Lawmaker’s Comeback

Gaetz, who served in the Senate until 2016, including two years as Senate President, is known for opposing a medical marijuana initiative and brokering a compromise to augment education funding. Post his Senate tenure, Gaetz has remained significantly involved in political and educational roles. His contributions include serving on the Constitution Revision Commission and chairing Triumph Gulf Coast, a non-profit corporation.

Florida’s term limits allow former lawmakers to return to the Legislature after a hiatus, thus setting the stage for Gaetz’s potential return to the Senate. As the father of Matt Gaetz, a current representative and staunch supporter of Donald Trump, Don Gaetz’s comeback bid coincides with his son’s reported ambitions for Florida’s gubernatorial seat in 2026.

Politics United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

