Former Scottish Minister, Alex Salmond, Gifted Piece of Stone of Scone

In an intriguing revelation from newly released Scottish Cabinet papers, it has been disclosed that Alex Salmond, the former First Minister of Scotland, was honoured with a piece of the Stone of Scone by Professor Sir Neil MacCormick in 2008.

Sir Neil is the son of the man who provided guidance and financial aid to the students who daringly reclaimed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey.

The Stone of Destiny: A Symbol of Scottish Pride

The Stone of Scone, steeped in Scottish history and symbolism, was originally used for the coronation of Scottish monarchs. It was later taken to England, where it played a remarkable role in the coronation of English and subsequently British monarchs.

The act of reclaiming the stone and bringing it back to Scotland in 1950 was more than a daring act by a group of students; it was a powerful act of nationalist symbolism.