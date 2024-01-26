Former Representative Unveils Economic Motives behind Violence in Plateau State, Nigeria

The issue of killings and insecurity in Plateau state, Nigeria, has been a matter of grave concern. The former member of the House of Representatives, Dachung Musa Bagos, recently shed light on the root cause of these violent incidents. Bagos attributed the violence to land grabbers who exploit community divisions and tensions to further their illegal mining and agricultural goals.

Bagos' perspective reveals that the violence in Plateau state is not rooted in ethnic or religious conflicts, as commonly portrayed. Instead, it is a systematic strategy of land grabbing for economic exploitation. This analysis emphasizes the ulterior motives behind the violence and the need to address the underlying economic interests driving the conflict.

Reevaluating the Narratives Surrounding the Conflict

Bagos' assertion that the wrong narratives have been perpetuated underscores the importance of critically examining the causes of insecurity. He calls for a more nuanced approach to addressing the root causes of violence in Plateau state by focusing on proper diagnosis of the issues before seeking solutions.

The exploitation of natural resources, such as mining and agricultural land, appears to be a driving force behind the violence. This insight highlights the intersection of economic interests and insecurity. Furthermore, Bagos' critique of the security agencies' response to the killings highlights the importance of accountability and the rule of law in addressing the violence and ensuring justice for the affected communities.

The broader implications of Bagos' insights extend beyond the specific context of Plateau state, offering valuable lessons for understanding and addressing insecurity in other regions facing similar challenges. His perspective contributes to a more nuanced understanding of the underlying factors driving insecurity in Nigeria.