Former Public Protector Battles for R10 Million Gratuity

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the former Public Protector, is embroiled in a battle for a R10 million gratuity package following her removal from office. The Office of the Public Protector has denied her claim, stating that she is not entitled to such a payment due to constitutional and legal grounds.

A Disputed Gratuity

After receiving a dismissal letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa in September, Mkhwebane was informed that she would not receive the gratuity package she demanded in December. The office stated that only those who leave the position voluntarily or at the end of their term are eligible for the payment, not those who have been removed due to misconduct or incompetence.

Mkhwebane, who was sworn in as an EFF parliamentarian in October, had been impeached by a majority of parliamentarians following findings of misconduct and incompetence. However, it remains unclear whether she is entitled to the gratuity payment as a former Public Protector who was removed from office before completing her term.

Legal Basis Questioned

The Public Protector's Office has maintained that there is no legal basis in the Constitution or the Public Protector Act to support Mkhwebane's claim for the R10 million gratuity. The office confirmed that it has responded to Mkhwebane's correspondence regarding the matter but will not make any further comments.

Mkhwebane has not publicly responded to the media release, but it is expected that she will contest the decision. This is not the first time a former Public Protector has had to forfeit a portion of their gratuity. In 2016, Thuli Madonsela had R470,000 deducted from her gratuity by Mkhwebane for repairs to an official vehicle paid for by the office.

An Ongoing Battle

As Mkhwebane prepares to fight for the R10 million gratuity, the Office of the Public Protector stands firm on its decision. The outcome of this dispute could have significant implications for future cases involving gratuity payments and the removal of public officials.

As the dust settles on this latest chapter in the saga of the Public Protector's Office, one thing is clear: the debate over gratuity payments and the removal of public officials is far from over. The story of Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fight for a R10 million gratuity serves as a reminder of the complexities and challenges that come with holding public office.

