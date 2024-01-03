Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump’s Potential Legal Liability

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance strongly supports the notion that former President Donald Trump could face legal consequences for actions taken during his term in office, irrespective of impeachment outcomes.

This perspective was echoed on a recent episode of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” where host Lawrence O’Donnell played a 2021 clip of then-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stating Trump’s liability for his actions as an ordinary citizen, potentially including criminal justice or civil litigation.

The Separation of Powers

Vance highlighted the separation of powers within the U.S. government, explaining that impeachment is the responsibility of the legislative branch, while the executive branch handles criminal prosecution.

This point is especially relevant given Trump’s ongoing legal challenges, which include indictments and trials for alleged offenses committed during his presidency.