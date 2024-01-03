en English
Politics

Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump’s Potential Legal Liability

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance strongly supports the notion that former President Donald Trump could face legal consequences for actions taken during his term in office, irrespective of impeachment outcomes.

This perspective was echoed on a recent episode of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” where host Lawrence O’Donnell played a 2021 clip of then-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stating Trump’s liability for his actions as an ordinary citizen, potentially including criminal justice or civil litigation.

The Separation of Powers

Vance highlighted the separation of powers within the U.S. government, explaining that impeachment is the responsibility of the legislative branch, while the executive branch handles criminal prosecution.

This point is especially relevant given Trump’s ongoing legal challenges, which include indictments and trials for alleged offenses committed during his presidency.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

