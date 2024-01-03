Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90

Basdeo Pandey, the fifth Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago and a towering figure in the country’s political landscape, passed away on January 1, 2024, at the age of 90. This demise marks the end of an era in Trinidad and Tobago’s politics, leaving a void that will be hard to fill.

A Distinguished Life and Career

Born on May 25, 1933, in St Julien Village, Princes Town, Pandey had a diverse educational background, with a diploma in drama from London School of Dramatic Art, a degree in law, and a Bachelor of Science in economics. He embarked on a political journey in 1965 that saw him rise to the highest office in the land, serving as the country’s official Opposition Leader before becoming Prime Minister twice.

Pandey was not only a politician but also a lawyer, economist, trade unionist, actor, and civil servant. He was also the co-founder of three political parties, including the United National Congress, demonstrating his dynamic leadership and versatility.

Breaking Barriers

Significantly, Pandey was the first person of Indian origin and the first Hindu to serve as Prime Minister in Trinidad and Tobago. This accomplishment broke barriers and set a precedent in a country known for its rich cultural diversity. His tenure as Prime Minister, from 1995 to 2001, was marked by visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to regional unity, and championing the cause of the people.

Legacy and Tributes

His passing has been mourned by many, including Dr. the Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell, the leader of His Majesty’s Opposition, who described Pandey as a visionary leader and champion for the people. His daughter, Mickela Pandey, confirmed his death in a heartfelt message on social media. The cause of his death, although not publicly disclosed, followed a period of health concerns that led him to seek medical attention in the United States in mid-December.

The loss of Pandey is a significant one for Trinidad and Tobago, and tributes continue to pour in from across the nation and beyond. As the country mourns, the legacy of Basdeo Pandey, a man of wit, humor, and fighting spirit, lives on.