Former President Trump's Sneaker Line Sells Out Within Hours at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia

Former President Donald Trump made waves in the fashion world as his newly launched high-top sneakers, dubbed "The Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker," quickly sold out at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Advertisment

In-Demand Footwear

The sneakers, priced at $399 a pair, garnered immense attention and were swiftly snapped up by eager buyers. Alongside the high-tops, two low-top sneaker models were also made available, as well as a $99 bottle of "Victory47" perfume and cologne, all accessible for purchase on a newly launched website.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the venture, Trump remarked, "I just want to tell you, I've wanted to do this for a long time." He credited his team for conceptualizing the project, emphasizing his longstanding interest, stating, "This is something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it's gonna be a big success."

Advertisment

Exclusive Offerings

The gold high-top sneakers, a standout among the collection, were particularly limited, with only 1,000 pairs available for purchase. Described as "Super Limited" by the sneaker website, these coveted items were in high demand. Notably, a select number of the gold sneakers were randomly autographed by Trump himself, adding an extra layer of exclusivity.

In addition to "The Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker," Trump introduced two other sneaker models: the "T - Red Wave" and the "POTUS 45," priced at $199 each. All products are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC, as per the website disclaimer.

Advertisment

Trademark Details

Clarifying the association with Trump, the website states, "Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals." It further explains that "45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement."

This successful debut marks a notable venture into the fashion industry for the former president, demonstrating his ability to make a splash beyond the political arena.