en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Scrutiny Surrounds Former President Trump’s 2024 Election Eligibility

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Scrutiny Surrounds Former President Trump’s 2024 Election Eligibility

Former President Donald Trump is currently embroiled in legal disputes in Maine and Colorado over his eligibility to run for office in the 2024 presidential election. The looming question of Trump’s eligibility hinges on the interpretation of the 14th Amendment, in particular, Section 3, which bars those who have “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. The 155-year-old constitutional provision was added after the Civil War to prevent Confederates from returning to government offices and has seldom been invoked since. The only known application in the 20th century was in 1919 when Congress cited it to block a socialist who opposed U.S. involvement in World War I from taking a seat in the House of Representatives.

Legal Battles in Maine and Colorado

In Maine, the Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, ruled that Trump is ineligible to appear on the state’s primary ballot. The decision was based on his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his alleged role in inciting the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump’s legal team has appealed this decision, arguing that Bellows abused her discretion and relied on untrustworthy evidence. The Maine Superior Court has until Jan. 17 to affirm or overturn Bellows’ decision.

In Colorado, a group of voters has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after the state Supreme Court ruled that Trump is disqualified from holding public office due to his conduct surrounding the Capitol assault. This marks the first time a presidential candidate has been deemed ineligible for the White House under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Legal challenges to Trump’s candidacy have been brought in over two dozen states, sparking tensions among Republicans and potential legal chaos.

Trump’s Legal Woes

Trump’s legal team has faced multiple setbacks, including a blunder by Attorney Christina Bobb that compromised one of his lawsuits. In a sworn statement to the Justice Department in spring 2022, Bobb declared that a thorough search at Mar-a-Lago had been carried out, and only a few government files were found that needed to be returned. This incident and others where Trump’s lawyers have unintentionally undermined his legal cases have further complicated his legal situation.

Looking to the Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to play a crucial role in determining Trump’s eligibility for office. Both the Colorado GOP and the state voters who successfully challenged Trump’s eligibility have requested the Supreme Court to expedite their consideration of the matter. However, there is no strict timeline for the justices to decide whether to take the appeal. The Supreme Court’s ruling would provide a final resolution to Trump’s eligibility question, potentially impacting his appearance on primary ballots in multiple states.

0
Courts & Law Politics United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
38 seconds ago
Statesville Police Investigating Food Lion Robbery: Getaway Vehicle Identified
In a recent development, the Statesville Police Department is actively pursuing a case of robbery that transpired at the Food Lion grocery store situated on East Broad Street, on January 3, 2023. The incident involved three unidentified individuals who successfully managed to abscond with an undisclosed amount of cash from the store’s cash register. Post
Statesville Police Investigating Food Lion Robbery: Getaway Vehicle Identified
Fatal Collision in Escambia County Claims Life of Pensacola Man
12 mins ago
Fatal Collision in Escambia County Claims Life of Pensacola Man
Laurence M. Smith Joins Day Pitney as Corporate Partner
20 mins ago
Laurence M. Smith Joins Day Pitney as Corporate Partner
City of Miami Beach Settles with DOJ Over ADA Violations in Police Hiring
2 mins ago
City of Miami Beach Settles with DOJ Over ADA Violations in Police Hiring
Unprecedented 'Brady/Giglio' Policy Introduced by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty
8 mins ago
Unprecedented 'Brady/Giglio' Policy Introduced by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty
Supreme Court Upholds Need for Legitimate Children's Consent in Adoption Cases
10 mins ago
Supreme Court Upholds Need for Legitimate Children's Consent in Adoption Cases
Latest Headlines
World News
Caesar Bacarella to Compete in 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series: A Strategic Move by Alpha Prime Racing
22 seconds
Caesar Bacarella to Compete in 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series: A Strategic Move by Alpha Prime Racing
Boxing in 2024: Fury-Joshua Showdown and More High-stakes Matches on the Cards
1 min
Boxing in 2024: Fury-Joshua Showdown and More High-stakes Matches on the Cards
Record-Breaking Catches of 2023: A Year of Angling Triumphs
2 mins
Record-Breaking Catches of 2023: A Year of Angling Triumphs
Shawn Mifsud: A Story of Resilience Amid Unimaginable Adversity
2 mins
Shawn Mifsud: A Story of Resilience Amid Unimaginable Adversity
Ezra.live: A Beacon of Mental Health Support Amidst Conflict
2 mins
Ezra.live: A Beacon of Mental Health Support Amidst Conflict
2024: Democracy's Stand Against Autocracy
3 mins
2024: Democracy's Stand Against Autocracy
Bradley Dack and Dennis Cirkin Sidelined: Injury Updates from Sunderland
3 mins
Bradley Dack and Dennis Cirkin Sidelined: Injury Updates from Sunderland
English Fisherman Catches Record-Breaking Wels Catfish
3 mins
English Fisherman Catches Record-Breaking Wels Catfish
CSL Behring Unveils 10g Prefilled Syringe for Hizentra, Boosting At-Home Treatment Options
4 mins
CSL Behring Unveils 10g Prefilled Syringe for Hizentra, Boosting At-Home Treatment Options
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
37 mins
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2 hours
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
2 hours
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
2 hours
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
2 hours
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
2 hours
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
2 hours
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
2 hours
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app