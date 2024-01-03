Scrutiny Surrounds Former President Trump’s 2024 Election Eligibility

Former President Donald Trump is currently embroiled in legal disputes in Maine and Colorado over his eligibility to run for office in the 2024 presidential election. The looming question of Trump’s eligibility hinges on the interpretation of the 14th Amendment, in particular, Section 3, which bars those who have “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. The 155-year-old constitutional provision was added after the Civil War to prevent Confederates from returning to government offices and has seldom been invoked since. The only known application in the 20th century was in 1919 when Congress cited it to block a socialist who opposed U.S. involvement in World War I from taking a seat in the House of Representatives.

Legal Battles in Maine and Colorado

In Maine, the Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, ruled that Trump is ineligible to appear on the state’s primary ballot. The decision was based on his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his alleged role in inciting the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump’s legal team has appealed this decision, arguing that Bellows abused her discretion and relied on untrustworthy evidence. The Maine Superior Court has until Jan. 17 to affirm or overturn Bellows’ decision.

In Colorado, a group of voters has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after the state Supreme Court ruled that Trump is disqualified from holding public office due to his conduct surrounding the Capitol assault. This marks the first time a presidential candidate has been deemed ineligible for the White House under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Legal challenges to Trump’s candidacy have been brought in over two dozen states, sparking tensions among Republicans and potential legal chaos.

Trump’s Legal Woes

Trump’s legal team has faced multiple setbacks, including a blunder by Attorney Christina Bobb that compromised one of his lawsuits. In a sworn statement to the Justice Department in spring 2022, Bobb declared that a thorough search at Mar-a-Lago had been carried out, and only a few government files were found that needed to be returned. This incident and others where Trump’s lawyers have unintentionally undermined his legal cases have further complicated his legal situation.

Looking to the Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to play a crucial role in determining Trump’s eligibility for office. Both the Colorado GOP and the state voters who successfully challenged Trump’s eligibility have requested the Supreme Court to expedite their consideration of the matter. However, there is no strict timeline for the justices to decide whether to take the appeal. The Supreme Court’s ruling would provide a final resolution to Trump’s eligibility question, potentially impacting his appearance on primary ballots in multiple states.