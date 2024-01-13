Former President Trump Revives Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims Ahead of 2024 Election

In the run-up to the 2024 election, former U.S. President Donald Trump has once again stirred up controversy with assertions of voter fraud. Trump has drawn a direct connection between the rise in illegal border crossings and potential voter fraud, suggesting that the Democrats are purposefully allowing migrants into the country with the intention of registering them to vote. This claim, lacking substantiated evidence, is not new and has been a recurrent theme in Trump’s political narrative.

Familiar Rhetoric, Unfounded Claims

Trump’s allegations, including his baseless claim that the 2020 election was ‘stolen’ from him, are devoid of credible evidence. Despite the popularization of these theories among his supporters, the reality of noncitizen voting in federal elections presents a starkly different picture. Federal law unequivocally prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections, and instances of noncitizen voting are rare and punishable by severe penalties.

Expert Analysis and Evidence

Several investigations and audits underscore the lack of substance in Trump’s allegations. A 2017 study conducted by the Brennan Center and a thorough 2022 audit in the state of Georgia found minimal instances of noncitizen voting attempts, effectively debunking Trump’s narrative. Furthermore, federal and state laws mandate regular maintenance of voter rolls to remove ineligible individuals, including noncitizens.

The Echo Chamber and the Potential Impact

Billionaire Elon Musk has also mirrored Trump’s sentiments on social media, amplifying these unfounded claims. Detractors argue that such discourse can bolster harmful stereotypes and extremist views, such as the ‘great replacement theory’. Despite occasional administrative errors, like Colorado’s accidental postcard mail-out to noncitizens, there is no substantial evidence supporting widespread noncitizen voting.

Moreover, the insinuation that non-English speakers are less qualified to vote is misleading. Federal law provides language assistance at the polls and protects language minorities from discrimination. As the 2024 election approaches, the need for accurate information and thorough scrutiny of such claims becomes ever more critical.