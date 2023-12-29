Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections

Former President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu, has made an audacious appeal that his eligibility to contest future presidential elections is no longer open to debate by the Constitutional Court. This bold statement comes in the face of ongoing discussions and challenges to his potential candidacy in future elections. Lungu’s insistence on his eligibility appears to be a response to the continuous questioning of his political future in the Zambian political sphere.

Defiant Stance Against Constitutional Court

Lungu has maintained a defiant stance, arguing that the Constitutional Court lacks the jurisdiction to continue hearing petitions disputing his eligibility. This assertion was triggered by a petition filed by businessman Michelo Chizombe, accusing the Electoral Commission of Zambia of constitutional violation during the 2021 Presidential Election. Chizombe claims the commission infringed the constitution by accepting Lungu’s nomination papers.

Implications on Zambia’s Political Landscape

The outcome of this legal wrangling could have transformative implications on Zambia’s political landscape. If Lungu’s eligibility is upheld, it potentially reopens the path to power for the former president. Conversely, a ruling against him could signal the end of Lungu’s political journey. The former ruling party, the Patriotic Front (PF), which Lungu belongs to, has defied expectations of a collapse following their loss in the 2021 election. However, the party has not yet held a convention to elect a successor to Lungu.

Questioning Lungu’s Credibility

Amidst this legal battle, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has publicly questioned Lungu’s credibility in the fight against corruption. Mweetwa argues that Lungu’s record is tainted, casting a shadow over his commitment to integrity and transparency. The resolution of this ongoing legal dispute and the allegations of corruption against the former president could significantly shape Zambia’s political future.