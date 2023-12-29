en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:28 am EST
Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections

Former President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu, has made an audacious appeal that his eligibility to contest future presidential elections is no longer open to debate by the Constitutional Court. This bold statement comes in the face of ongoing discussions and challenges to his potential candidacy in future elections. Lungu’s insistence on his eligibility appears to be a response to the continuous questioning of his political future in the Zambian political sphere.

Defiant Stance Against Constitutional Court

Lungu has maintained a defiant stance, arguing that the Constitutional Court lacks the jurisdiction to continue hearing petitions disputing his eligibility. This assertion was triggered by a petition filed by businessman Michelo Chizombe, accusing the Electoral Commission of Zambia of constitutional violation during the 2021 Presidential Election. Chizombe claims the commission infringed the constitution by accepting Lungu’s nomination papers.

Implications on Zambia’s Political Landscape

The outcome of this legal wrangling could have transformative implications on Zambia’s political landscape. If Lungu’s eligibility is upheld, it potentially reopens the path to power for the former president. Conversely, a ruling against him could signal the end of Lungu’s political journey. The former ruling party, the Patriotic Front (PF), which Lungu belongs to, has defied expectations of a collapse following their loss in the 2021 election. However, the party has not yet held a convention to elect a successor to Lungu.

Questioning Lungu’s Credibility

Amidst this legal battle, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has publicly questioned Lungu’s credibility in the fight against corruption. Mweetwa argues that Lungu’s record is tainted, casting a shadow over his commitment to integrity and transparency. The resolution of this ongoing legal dispute and the allegations of corruption against the former president could significantly shape Zambia’s political future.

0
Politics Zambia
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally

By Rafia Tasleem

Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal

By Mazhar Abbas

Egypt Hosts High-Level Hamas Delegation to Negotiate End to Gaza War

By Israel Ojoko

CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Hanumangarhi Temple Amidst Tight Security Preparations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Advocates for National Unity and Forward-Th ...
@India · 7 mins
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Advocates for National Unity and Forward-Th ...
heart comment 0
Maine Disqualifies Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot, Citing Capitol Assault

By Rizwan Shah

Maine Disqualifies Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot, Citing Capitol Assault
Disturbing Property Dispute: Man Aggressively Shoves Elderly Neighbour

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Disturbing Property Dispute: Man Aggressively Shoves Elderly Neighbour
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain’s New Economy Minister Amid Cabinet Reshuffle

By Safak Costu

Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain's New Economy Minister Amid Cabinet Reshuffle
Delhi’s Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Controversy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Delhi's Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
36 seconds
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
39 seconds
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
46 seconds
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
2 mins
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
2 mins
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
2 mins
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves' Layup to Davis' Technical Foul
2 mins
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves' Layup to Davis' Technical Foul
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
2 mins
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
Norwich Care Home Harvey Lane Downgraded to 'Inadequate' by CQC
2 mins
Norwich Care Home Harvey Lane Downgraded to 'Inadequate' by CQC
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
30 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
46 mins
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app