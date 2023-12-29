en English
Former President Edgar Lungu Asserts His Eligibility for Future Zambian Elections

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:10 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:28 am EST
In a decisive proclamation, former Zambian President, Edgar Lungu, has asserted his eligibility to participate in future presidential elections. Amidst ongoing debates and potential legal confrontations, Lungu urges the Constitutional Court to dismiss a petition challenging his qualification, citing previous rulings in his favor.

Lungu’s Stand on Eligibility

Lungu has urged the Constitutional Court to dismiss a petition filed by Michelo Chizombe, a businessman who alleges a constitutional breach by the Electoral Commission of Zambia. The former President claims that the court has no jurisdiction over the matter, as it has already ruled on his eligibility three times, affirming his qualification to be on the ballot.

The Recurring Theme in Zambian Politics

The issue of Lungu’s eligibility has been a recurring theme in Zambian politics, with the Constitutional Court reaffirming his right to stand as a candidate on three occasions. Lungu maintains that the court lacks jurisdiction over his eligibility, as it has already ruled in his favor before the 2021 General Election.

Implications for Zambia’s Political Landscape

The outcome of this legal battle could have significant implications for Zambia’s political landscape. It could potentially pave the way for Lungu’s return to power or mark the end of his political career. The controversy continues to simmer, with the outcome potentially redefining Zambia’s political future.

Africa Politics
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

