en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Trump Arrested and Indicted on Multiple Charges, Shockwaves Ripple Nationwide

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
Trump Arrested and Indicted on Multiple Charges, Shockwaves Ripple Nationwide

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was arrested and indicted on multiple charges relating to the possession of classified documents. Trump was seen arriving at a Miami federal courthouse where both supporters and protesters had amassed. The charges include 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, obstruction of justice, making false statements, and a scheme to conceal documents.

Trump’s Arrest and Indictment

Trump, who had been at his golf club in New Jersey, travelled to Florida following his arrest. The indictment charges him with willful retention of national defense information, obstruction of justice, making false statements, and a scheme to conceal documents. Photographs have shown classified documents were kept in various locations at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Response on Social Media

On the social media platform Truth Social, Trump labelled the situation a ‘witch hunt’ and referred to the day of his arrest as one of the saddest in U.S. history. He preemptively announced his indictment on Truth Social and maintained his innocence before the official documents were made public.

Implications for the 2024 Presidential Campaign

Despite the indictment, law professor Jessica Levinson stated that the legal situation should not prevent Trump from continuing his 2024 presidential campaign. According to Levinson, Trump could serve as president if elected while incarcerated. He is scheduled to give a speech about the case later in the evening.

0
Law Politics United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
1 hour ago
Former UK Ambassador Illuminates ICJ Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel
Unraveling the Threads of a Genocide Case The International Court of Justice (ICJ), a beacon of global justice, is currently engaged in a landmark case: South Africa’s genocide accusation against Israel. Former UK Ambassador, Craig Murray, recently attended the proceedings and shared his observations, shedding light on the critical juncture this represents in the debate
Former UK Ambassador Illuminates ICJ Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel
Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault on Police Officers in Sta. Mesa, Manila
2 hours ago
Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault on Police Officers in Sta. Mesa, Manila
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
3 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Gunfire and Police Chase on Plantol Street Raises Public Safety Concerns
1 hour ago
Gunfire and Police Chase on Plantol Street Raises Public Safety Concerns
Belize City Construction Worker Convicted for Possession of Knife Outside Legal Hours
2 hours ago
Belize City Construction Worker Convicted for Possession of Knife Outside Legal Hours
Oneida Stabbing Incident Under Investigation: 'Raise the Age' Law Adds Complexity
2 hours ago
Oneida Stabbing Incident Under Investigation: 'Raise the Age' Law Adds Complexity
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 min
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
3 mins
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
3 mins
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
Burnley Secures Loan Signing of Chelsea's Forward David Datro Fofana
3 mins
Burnley Secures Loan Signing of Chelsea's Forward David Datro Fofana
Greg Rutherford Trades Strictly for Skates in Dancing On Ice
5 mins
Greg Rutherford Trades Strictly for Skates in Dancing On Ice
DSG Triumphs Over Sunrisers: A Display of Cricketing Prowess
5 mins
DSG Triumphs Over Sunrisers: A Display of Cricketing Prowess
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
5 mins
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
GOP Presidential Candidates Reveal Diverging Views on Cannabis Legalization
6 mins
GOP Presidential Candidates Reveal Diverging Views on Cannabis Legalization
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 min
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app