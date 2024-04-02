Former PM Olmert Calls for Netanyahu's Removal Amidst Israel's Largest Protests

In a striking turn of events, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has publicly demanded the immediate resignation of current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing "completely outrageous" handling of the ongoing conflict. This comes as Israel witnesses its largest protests since the war began, with citizens and political figures alike expressing deep dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's leadership.

Escalating Tensions and Public Outcry

The criticism from Olmert, a notable figure in Israeli politics, underscores the growing discontent among Israelis towards their government's approach to the conflict and hostage situation in Gaza. Tens of thousands took to the streets in what has been described as the largest protest since the war's onset, signaling a significant shift in public opinion. The protests have not only focused on Netanyahu's handling of the war but also on broader issues such as corruption charges against him and the perceived prioritization of his political survival over the country's welfare.

Political Repercussions and Calls for Change

The backlash against Netanyahu's leadership has intensified, with families of hostages and a broad spectrum of the Israeli public demanding accountability and change. The growing anger has led to calls for new elections, with opponents arguing that Netanyahu's leadership has failed Israel both morally and strategically. The situation is further complicated by Netanyahu's legal challenges, including ongoing corruption charges, which add another layer of controversy to his tenure as Prime Minister.

The Road Ahead for Israel

