Australia

Former PM John Howard’s Intervention against Carbon Trading Scheme Revealed

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
In 2003, former Australian Prime Minister John Howard intervened to halt the implementation of a carbon trading scheme, a move revealed in recently disclosed Cabinet papers. This move was made following meetings with industry leaders who expressed their opposition to such a scheme. In a significant twist of events, Howard would later reverse his stance on the issue, backing a carbon trading scheme in 2007, a move aimed at countering the political challenge posed by Kevin Rudd in the forthcoming election.

Climate Change Mitigation Pressure and Political Backtracking

Twenty years ago, under the Howard government, Australia found itself under pressure to address the impacts of climate change. This was especially after agreeing to the Kyoto Protocol but opting not to ratify the international treaty. Conservative ministers proposed an emissions trading scheme as a solution, seeking to impose a cost on carbon pollution. Companies would receive allowances and face penalties for exceeding emission caps. Despite the 2003 cabinet’s preference for the scheme over a greenhouse levy, it was ultimately not implemented due to resistance from industry leaders.

Political Influence and Environmental Decisions

The environmental policy turned highly politicized in the subsequent decades, with Julia Gillard’s similar emissions trading scheme being tagged a carbon tax and subsequently abandoned by Prime Minister Tony Abbott after the 2013 election. The Morrison government failed to deliver secret Howard era cabinet documents compiled during the 2003 Iraq war to the National Archives of Australia for possible release. These papers reveal that John Howard had resolved to join the US-led invasion of Iraq before consulting the cabinet.

Revelations from the Cabinet Papers

The missing documents were finally located on December 19 and have since been transferred to the archives. The cabinet noted that all signs indicated that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction, posing a risk to international peace and security. The decision to enter Iraq was not solely based on Australia’s belief that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, but also because of the close relationship and alliance Australia had with the US. The disclosures from the Cabinet papers provide a unique insight into the political maneuvering and the sway of industry over environmental policy decisions during Howard’s tenure as Prime Minister.

Australia Politics
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

