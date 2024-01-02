Former PM Imran Khan Barred from Contesting in Pakistan’s Elections

In an unprecedented move that has shaken the political landscape of Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been disqualified from contesting in the upcoming legislative elections slated for February 8. Khan, who has been incarcerated since August, is entangled in numerous legal battles, which he insists are calculated moves to keep him out of the electoral race.

Grounds for Disqualification

Despite his earlier conviction for graft, which resulted in a three-year sentence currently under appeal, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared Khan unfit to hold office. The PTI, however, submitted nomination papers for Khan in defiance of this ruling. The returning officer cited Khan’s conviction for ‘moral turpitude’ in a corruption case and other grounds, invoking Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan, as reasons for the rejection.

PTI’s Stance and Reactions

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan revealed that almost all of the party’s national and provincial leaders, including Khan, suffered rejection of their nomination papers, estimating a staggering 90 to 95 percent rejection rate. Hasan accuses the establishment of an ‘agenda’ to halt PTI’s participation in the polls, promising that the party will neither abandon the political field nor boycott the elections. Appeals against the ECP’s decisions are in the offing, with the final list of candidates to be unveiled on January 23.

Implication for Pakistan’s Democracy

Khan’s political journey has been marred by a fallout with Pakistan’s military, which he claims engineered his ousting from office via a no-confidence vote with US backing, and even conspired an assassination attempt against him. The PTI has been subjected to a crackdown, leading to the imprisonment or forced exit of many of its key figures. This has raised serious concerns about the integrity and transparency of the upcoming elections, with independent bodies such as the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan expressing apprehensions about ‘pre-poll rigging.’ Critics argue that these actions have undermined democratic practices in Pakistan.