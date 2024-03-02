Former Plateau State Lawmaker, Sunday Muchen, Found Dead After Kidnapping

Tragedy struck Plateau State as Hon. Sunday Malo Muchen, a former member of the Plateau State House of Assembly representing Bokkos State Constituency from 2015 to 2019, was found dead four days following his kidnapping. The incident has sent shockwaves through the state, highlighting the persistent security challenges in the region.

Muchen was abducted from his home in Bokkos last Wednesday, under the threat of gunfire by unidentified assailants. According to a source close to the Muchen family, the kidnapping occurred around 10:00 pm, with about ten gunmen forcefully entering Muchen's residence. Despite the efforts of local hunters, vigilantes, and security agencies to locate the former lawmaker, there was no contact from the kidnappers regarding a ransom before the discovery of Muchen's body on a bush path by local government officials.

A Life and Career Remembered

Prior to his untimely death, Hon. Muchen had a diverse career, not only serving in the state's legislature but also engaging in business ventures, including mining and car sales. His political journey continued post-assembly as he contested in the State Assembly election last year under the Labour Party. The loss of Muchen has been deeply felt across the community, with Labour Party State Chairman, Mrs. Grace Zamfara, confirming the devastating news of his passing.

The Plateau State Police Command, through its Spokesman DSP Alfred Alabo, has yet to make an official statement regarding Muchen's death. This incident underscores the ongoing security issues plaguing certain regions of Nigeria, raising questions about the effectiveness of current strategies to combat kidnapping and violence.