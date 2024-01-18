Former PDP Chairman Adebayo Dayo Defects to APC in Ogun State

In a significant political development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has welcomed Engr. Adebayo Dayo, the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, into its ranks.

The official announcement came through a statement released by Tunde Oladunjoye, the APC's Publicity Secretary in Ogun State.

Engr. Dayo, along with hundreds of his supporters, made the switch from the PDP to the APC. His defection was symbolized by the receipt of a broom, the APC's emblem, from Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the Ogun State Government.

Citing lack of discipline in the PDP as his reason for the defection, Dayo commended the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun, expressing his faith in the duo.

The APC's Response

The APC expressed that Engr. Dayo's decision to join the party, although overdue, is a positive development. The party lauded Dayo for his courage and stated its intentions to leverage his extensive grassroots political experience.

The APC also reiterated its commitment to providing equal opportunities for all members, underscoring the inclusive message from the state's governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, that in the APC, everyone is considered a stakeholder and a member of the family, regardless of when they joined the party.