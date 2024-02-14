Former PDM Council Candidate Resigns Over Lack of Trust and Transparency

In a shocking turn of events, former PDM council candidate, Phillip Fawda Henry, has resigned from the People's Democratic Movement, citing a lack of trust in the mayoral candidate and issues regarding fundraising. This decision comes as the party gears up for the upcoming elections, leaving voters questioning the future of the PDM.
A Lack of Trust and Transparency
According to Henry, his decision to resign from the PDM was due to concerns about transparency and fairness in the financial matters of the campaign. He expressed his lack of trust in Estevan Perera Sr., the mayoral candidate, stating that Perera had been dishonest about the fundraising efforts of the party and had been making unilateral decisions without consulting the rest of the group.
A Call to Voters
Despite his name remaining on the ballot, Henry urges voters not to vote for him as he is no longer affiliated with the PDM. This development has left many voters wondering about the future of the party and the implications of Henry's resignation.
Questions About Leadership and Trust
Henry's resignation highlights internal strife within the PDM and raises questions about leadership and trust within the party. As a newly formed group of 11 members campaigning to be the next City Council, the PDM's ability to address these concerns will be crucial in gaining the trust of voters.
The resignation of Phillip Fawda Henry from the People's Democratic Movement has sent shockwaves through the upcoming elections. With questions about leadership and trust looming, it remains to be seen how the PDM will address these concerns and move forward. As the race for City Council heats up, voters will be closely watching the developments in this unfolding story.