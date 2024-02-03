Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Wife Sentenced to 7 Years for Illegal Marriage

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Khan, have been sentenced to prison. The couple was found guilty of violating marriage laws in 2018 - a violation punishable by a seven-year jail term and a fine of 500,000 rupees each, as revealed by their political faction.

Series of Legal Setbacks

The verdict is the latest in an array of legal defeats for Khan. He has previously been penalized by a decade-long imprisonment for leaking classified state secrets. Furthermore, he and his wife were collectively sentenced to an additional 14 years for illegal trading of state gifts.

The Controversial Marriage

At the heart of the recent judgment are allegations that Bushra failed to observe the Islamic 'Iddat' period following her previous divorce before marrying Khan. The couple's marriage contract, or 'Nikkah', was signed in January 2018, a mere seven months prior to Khan assuming the office of Prime Minister.

Despite initial denial and ensuing controversy about the timing of their marriage, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party eventually verified it. Both Imran and Bushra Khan have vehemently denied any misconduct.

Imprisonment and Future Uncertainties

Imran Khan is currently being held captive in Rawalpindi, whereas Bushra has been permitted to serve her sentence at their Islamabad residence. Khan is already prohibited from holding public office for a decade, but it remains uncertain whether the sentences will be served concurrently or sequentially.