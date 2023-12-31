Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, and the majority of leaders from his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have been disqualified from participating in the upcoming legislative elections scheduled for February 8. The decision was revealed following the close of nominations, as reported by party officials. Khan, who has been imprisoned since August, is currently undergoing trial for numerous cases, which he insists are fabricated to obstruct his electoral participation.

Conviction and Appeal

Despite being convicted of corruption earlier in the year, Khan’s three-year sentence and conviction were suspended, and an appeal process has been initiated. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Khan based on his conviction. However, his party, PTI, still submitted his nomination papers. Khan’s tenure ended last year following a rift with Pakistan’s military, which had supported his rise to power in 2018. He has since accused the military and an alleged US-backed conspiracy of plotting his ouster through a no-confidence vote and also alleged an assassination attempt against him.

Party Spokesman Reports Nomination Rejections

PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan stated that 90 to 95 percent of PTI candidates’ papers, including Khan’s, were rejected. Hasan attributed these rejections to an agenda aimed at excluding PTI from the elections. The ECP is set to announce the final list of candidates on January 23, while PTI plans to appeal the rejections and utilize all available constitutional, legal, and political avenues to participate in the elections.

Political Uncertainty and Future Implications

The upcoming elections aim to bring an end to the political uncertainty that has been troubling Pakistan since Khan’s removal through a parliamentary no-confidence vote last year. Despite Khan’s disqualification, he filed nomination papers, claiming to be targeted by the military. The election commission also rejected nominations from other senior members of Khan’s party, the PTI. Meanwhile, the nomination of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was accepted pending a hearing on a life ban on holding public office. The political climate in Pakistan remains fraught with tension as the country navigates its way towards the upcoming elections, and the world watches on to see how this situation unfolds.