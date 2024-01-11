Former NT Labor MP Slams Government for Neglecting Remote Communities

Former Northern Territory (NT) Labor Member of Parliament, Scott McConnell, has levied serious allegations against the current NT government. He accuses them of neglecting remote communities and exploiting indigenous disadvantage for financial gain. The pointed criticism came during an interview with Sky News Australia, where McConnell voiced his concerns about the government's approach to dealing with issues that affect remote communities.

Advertisment

A Darwin-centric Approach

McConnell, elected in 2016 and resigned from the Labor party in 2019, criticized the government's Darwin-focused approach. He noted that despite his upbringing in remote areas and understanding of the unique challenges they face, his efforts to represent these communities were often disregarded. Issues such as low school attendance rates, the collapse of the tourism industry, and the inability to adequately staff remote communities have been largely ignored, according to McConnell.

Exploiting Indigenous Disadvantage

Advertisment

In his scathing critique, McConnell accused successive NT governments of leveraging problems like domestic violence and low school attendance to request additional funds from Canberra. He claimed that these funds are often not used to genuinely address the underlying issues, leading to a continuing cycle of disadvantage and neglect.

Call for Intergenerational Change

McConnell underlined the need for intergenerational change to tackle the territory's challenges, including the youth crime crisis. He suggested that the government should exert pressure on parents to take responsibility and ensure schools are functional, offering a potential pathway to improvement. McConnell also proposed innovative solutions, such as providing tax breaks to attract workers to remote communities - a strategy that is not currently on the government's agenda.

In a call to action, McConnell urged the current NT government to shift its focus from Darwin-centric issues and take meaningful steps to address the challenges faced by remote communities. He stressed the importance of genuine efforts to improve the lives of indigenous people and break the cycle of disadvantage that has been perpetuated for generations.