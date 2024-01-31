Former Nigerian Senator Challenges Supreme Court Appointment, Apologizes to Senate President

A former senator from Nigeria, Elisha Abbo, has filed a complaint with the National Judicial Council (NJC) against Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme. The issue at hand is her recent elevation from the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court, a move Abbo deems questionable. The origin of the dispute can be traced back to a ruling that declared Amos Yohanna of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected senator for the district, a decision Abbo strongly contests.

Abbo has taken his concerns to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to halt Nwosu-Iheme's appointment to the Supreme Court pending an investigation. He alleges a 'judicial coup against democracy', a strong accusation that has sent ripples of shock through the Nigerian political landscape. The former senator's petition to the NJC also implicates Justice Olabode Adegbehingbe and Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo, who were part of the panel that ruled in favor of Reverend Amos Kumai of the PDP.

Public Apology to Senate President

In an unrelated development, Abbo has publicly apologized to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, retracting his previous accusations that Akpabio was the mastermind behind his political challenges. In a surprising turn of events, Abbo stated that he now believes Akpabio was not involved in the allegations he made against him. His recent statements have left many wondering about the political dynamics at play within the Nigerian Senate.

Abbo went on to suggest that he had heard rumors that Akpabio's next target might be Senator Orji Uzor Kalu from Abia State. This claim, however, remains speculative at this stage. The former senator's public statements and actions have added a new layer of intrigue to an already complex political landscape, and the nation waits with bated breath to see how these allegations will be addressed.