Lifestyle

Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:13 am EST
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wed her long-term partner Clarke Gayford in a private ceremony on Saturday. The nuptials took place at the exquisite Craggy Range Winery in Hawke’s Bay, a venue famed for its luxury accommodations and stunning vistas. The event, initially scheduled for 2022, was postponed due to the stringent Covid-19 measures that Ardern’s government had implemented—a potent testament to her commitment to the policies she advocated for.

Ardern’s Dedication to Public Service

Under Ardern’s leadership, New Zealand adopted some of the world’s strictest Covid-19 restrictions. These measures had a direct impact on her personal life, including the need to postpone her wedding. Despite the personal inconvenience, Ardern remained steadfast, demonstrating her commitment to prioritizing the welfare of her nation over personal celebrations.

Notable Attendees and Details

The wedding was a small, intimate affair attended by 50 to 75 guests, including family, close friends, and a few of Ardern’s former lawmaker colleagues. Among the notable attendees were current and former political figures like Chris Hipkins and Dame Annette King. The bride wore a fitted ivory dress crafted by designer Juliette Hogan, while her shoes were from Mount Maunganui designer Chaos and Harmony. The couple’s five-year-old daughter, Neve, graced the occasion, walking down the aisle with her father.

A New Chapter for Ardern

Following her resignation as Prime Minister in 2023, Ardern has embarked on a new phase in her professional journey. She is currently involved in various global initiatives and has taken up fellowships at esteemed institutions like Harvard University. As a global icon of the left and the second-elected world leader to give birth while holding office, Ardern continues to be a beacon for women in leadership around the globe.

Lifestyle New Zealand Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

