New Zealand

Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
In a celebration of love mixed with modest elegance, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in the heart of Hawke’s Bay. The event, held at Craggy Range vineyard in Havelock North, marked a personal milestone for the couple who have been under the public lens for a decade due to Ardern’s leadership role.

Wedding Amidst the Vineyard

Under a cluster of trees in the vineyard, the couple pledged their commitment to each other. The guest list encompassed friends, family, and a select group of politicians, reflecting the private nature of the celebration. In contrast to the serenity of the event, a group of protesters voiced their opposition to Ardern’s vaccination and lockdown measures near the venue.

From Public Service to Private Celebration

Ardern’s journey from being a global icon of the left, leading her nation through a mass shooting and pandemic, to celebrating her wedding in a private ceremony, reflects her personal resilience. Following her decision to step down as prime minister in January 2023, Ardern has since taken on roles at Harvard University and in combating online extremism. Her husband, Clarke Gayford, is a renowned television presenter. The couple’s five-year-old daughter, Neve, shared the aisle with her father during the ceremony.

First Glimpse into the Personal Lives of Public Figures

The couple’s decision to share their first official wedding photos offers a rare glimpse into their private lives. Ardern was resplendent in a custom-made white halter neck dress by fashion designer Juliette Hogan, while Gayford complemented her in a custom-made Zambesi suit. Their wedding rings, designed by Zoe and Morgan, symbolize their commitment to each other. The lauded event, which was initially set for 2022 but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, finally found fruition in the scenic Hawke’s Bay region.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

