Former NCB Director Sameer Wankhede Faces New Inquiries Amid Ongoing Drug Case Probes

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, embroiled in controversies linked to high-profile drug-related cases, is now subjected to additional inquiries concerning his conduct during his tenure. These new probes emerge amidst Wankhede's legal battles, including charges of corruption and extortion, highlighting a complex scenario of law enforcement and judicial scrutiny.

Allegations and Legal Battles

Wankhede, known for his involvement in the drug probe following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the Cordelia Cruise ship raid, faces scrutiny over a 2020 drug raid at actor Sapna Pabbi's residence and accusations of using an arrested accused as a decoy. These inquiries are in addition to the Bombay High Court's recent decision to halt coercive steps against him until April 10, providing temporary relief amidst allegations of procedural irregularities and misuse of authority.

Controversial Techniques and Accusations

The inquiry into the raid at Pabbi's home raises questions about the handling of prescription medication under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while the accusation involving a decoy operation to trap a Nigerian drug peddler underscores the ethical and legal challenges in drug law enforcement. Wankhede's strategies and decisions during these operations are now under the microscope, with implications for both his career and the wider practices of the NCB.

Broader Implications and Ongoing Scrutiny

The unfolding of these inquiries against Sameer Wankhede reflects the intricate balance between drug enforcement activities and the necessity for accountability within law enforcement agencies. As Wankhede navigates the legal system to challenge the inquiries and defend his actions, the outcomes of these cases could influence future operations and policies of the NCB, setting precedents for handling similar high-profile cases.

This saga not only scrutinizes Wankhede's professional conduct but also casts a spotlight on the broader mechanisms of accountability and ethics in drug enforcement, raising important questions about the limits of legal authority and the safeguarding of individual rights.