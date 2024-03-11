Former Nasarawa Senator Abubakar Danso Sodangi Passes Away at 70 After Illness

Abubakar Danso Sodangi, a distinguished former senator of Nasarawa West Senatorial District and a prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has passed away following a long battle with kidney infection.

Advertisment

His demise was confirmed by a family source on March 11, marking the end of a significant chapter in Nasarawa State's political narrative. Sodangi, who played a critical role in the APC and contributed greatly to Nigerian politics, died at the age of 70 in Garki General Hospital, Abuja.

Legacy in Law and Politics

Sodangi's career spanned over decades, during which he made notable contributions both as a lawyer and a politician. After obtaining his LLB (Hons) from the University of Sokoto in 1983 and becoming a Barrister at Law in 1984, he served in various capacities including memberships in the Commonwealth Bar Association, the African Bar Association, and the International Bar Association.

Advertisment

His political journey commenced earnestly in May 1999 when he was first elected as a Senator, a position he successfully retained through re-elections in 2003 and 2007. Notably, Sodangi was the Chairman of the Campaign Council for Governor Abdullahi Sule's re-election in 2023, highlighting his enduring influence in Nasarawa's political landscape.

A Pillar in the Community

Beyond his professional achievements, Sodangi was revered for his community involvement and commitment to public service. His legislative work and advocacy for social justice have left an indelible mark on his constituents and the state at large.

Advertisment

As a lawmaker, he was instrumental in shaping policies that sought to improve the welfare of his constituents, underpinned by a deep understanding of their needs and challenges. His legacy is reflected in the numerous tributes from colleagues, constituents, and admirers, acknowledging his dedication to service and his role as a mentor to many.

Remembering a Political Stalwart

Abubakar Danso Sodangi's passing has elicited a wave of condolences from across the political spectrum, underscoring his significant contributions and the void his departure has created. His burial, conducted in accordance with Islamic injunctions, is a somber occasion for reflection on the impact of his work and the values he championed.

As Nasarawa State and the wider political community mourn the loss of a distinguished son and leader, Sodangi's legacy as a devoted public servant, a legal luminary, and a political strategist will undoubtedly endure, inspiring future generations.