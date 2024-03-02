Former Nagaland CM SC Jamir Reflects on 60 Years of State's Evolution: Majesty, Mystery, and Misery

At the 10th cultural day of Mount Mary College in Chümoukedima, former Nagaland Chief Minister and Padma Bhushan awardee SC Jamir delivered a poignant address on the evolution of Nagaland over the past six decades. Highlighting the state's journey through majesty, mystery, and misery, Jamir shared his insights with a focus on the future, especially for the younger generation.

The Three Ms of Nagaland's Evolution

Jamir described Nagaland as the 'Switzerland of the East,' symbolizing its majestic beauty and potential. However, he also pointed to the state's mysterious nature, characterized by ongoing conflicts and factionalism, and the misery brought about by a pervasive gun culture. These factors, according to Jamir, have significantly impacted the spirit and courage of the Naga people, stifling open dialogue and progress.

Call for Unity and Cultural Appreciation

The nonagenarian emphasized the importance of unity and cultural understanding among the Nagas. He criticized the fixation on past conflicts and urged the community to focus on the present for a better future. Jamir's address was not just a critique but also a call to action for the youth to embrace a culture of unity, understanding, and harmony. He argued that a unified approach could transform Nagaland into one of the jewels of the country, provided the younger generation is given the space to grow and contribute positively.

Overcoming Challenges for a Brighter Future

Jamir pointed out the challenges facing Nagaland, from the need to transcend tribal divisions to overcoming the tendency to view government efforts with skepticism. He advocated for a balanced perspective that recognizes the good alongside the critical. Stressing the dynamic nature of culture, Jamir encouraged the younger generation to play a pivotal role in fostering understanding, harmony, and reconciliation in society. His speech was a blend of reflection, critique, and hope, aimed at inspiring a new direction for Nagaland.

As SC Jamir's words resonate with the audience at Mount Mary College, they serve as a reminder of the intricate tapestry that is Nagaland's history and the potential for a united, vibrant future. His call to action, grounded in the lessons of the past and the realities of the present, highlights the crucial role of the younger generation in shaping the state's destiny. The evolution of Nagaland, as narrated by Jamir, is not just a story of past struggles but a beacon for future triumphs.