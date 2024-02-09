Former NABCO Trainees Demand Unpaid Arrears, Resist Political Exploitation

Former Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) trainees, once the vanguard of Ghana's battle against graduate unemployment, now stand resolute in their demand for unpaid arrears. As the nation gears up for the 2024 general elections, these ex-trainees have vowed to resist any attempt by the government to exploit the program for political gains. Their grievances are rooted in the government's alleged failure to honor its commitments, including permanent employment and improved remuneration.

NABCO: A Beacon of Hope Turned Political Pawn?

Introduced in 2017, NABCO was hailed as a panacea for rampant graduate unemployment in Ghana. The program, an initiative of the incumbent government, aimed to engage 100,000 young graduates in various sectors, from education to health, agriculture, and technology. For many, it represented a beacon of hope, a chance to contribute to nation-building while earning a decent living.

Eric Takyi, the National Spokesperson for the ex-NABCO Trainees Association, expressed his disillusionment. "We were encouraged to serve our nation with dedication and integrity, with promises of permanent employment and better remuneration. Yet, here we are, over a year since the program's conclusion, and our pleas for payment of nine-month arrears have fallen on deaf ears."

Unpaid Arrears: A Broken Promise

The trainees' frustration is palpable. Despite numerous appeals to the Ministry of Finance, the Vice President's office, and the NABCO office, they have yet to receive a response. The outstanding stipends, which have been pending since September 1, 2022, when the program officially concluded, are a bitter reminder of what they perceive as broken promises.

While the government encouraged them to consider entrepreneurship through the YouStart initiative, the ex-trainees are still awaiting clarification and payment for their arrears. "We adhered to the directives given during our additional year contract," Takyi asserted. "It's disheartening that our dedication and service have not been reciprocated."

A Call to Action: Resisting Political Exploitation

The former NABCO trainees have drawn a line in the sand. They have vowed to resist any attempt by the government to exploit the program for political gain in the upcoming 2024 general elections. Accusing the government of using NABCO to score political points, they have threatened to mobilize their colleagues to vote against the ruling party.

"We will not be pawns in a political game," Takyi declared. "Our demands are simple: job security, better working conditions, and the settlement of our outstanding arrears. Until these demands are met, we will not stand idly by while our sacrifices are used for political gain."

As the nation prepares for its next electoral chapter, the resolute stance of the former NABCO trainees serves as a stark reminder of the importance of honoring commitments and upholding the trust placed in those in power. Their call to action is not just a demand for overdue payments, but a plea for accountability, respect, and recognition of their invaluable contribution to Ghana's development.

Their resolute stance against political exploitation echoes a broader sentiment among the Ghanaian youth, who are increasingly demanding transparency, accountability, and tangible results from their leaders. As the 2024 elections approach, the government faces a critical test: will it honor its commitments to the former NABCO trainees, or will it risk alienating a significant segment of the electorate?

The plight of the former NABCO trainees underscores the delicate balance between political promises and tangible actions. Their struggle for unpaid arrears is not just a fight for financial stability; it is a battle for dignity, respect, and recognition of their role in Ghana's development. As the nation moves towards its next electoral chapter, the government must address their concerns promptly and fairly.

The former NABCO trainees' resolve to resist political exploitation is a testament to their resilience and dedication to nation-building. Their call for accountability serves as a clarion reminder that political promises must be backed by tangible actions, especially when the welfare and future of the nation's youth are at stake.