Former N.C. State Wide Receiver Donald Bowens Jr. Runs for St. Petersburg City Council

Former N.C. State wide receiver and health care management professional, Donald Bowens Jr., has thrown his hat into the political ring, announcing his run for St. Petersburg City Council in District 7. The seat is currently held by John Muhammad, whose filing status remains unconfirmed. However, Bowens' candidacy will not go unchallenged - former District 7 Council member and state Representative, Wengay Newton, is also vying for the same seat. Newton, a seasoned political figure, had already raised $1,000 for his campaign by the end of December.

From Sports Field to Political Arena

Bowens is set to leverage his diverse background encompassing both athletics and community engagement. His experiences growing up in subsidized housing and observing the stark contrasts between professional sports and neighborhood struggles have shaped his political vision. As a youth coach and director of The Melville Foundation, Bowens has a pulse on the community's needs, particularly its younger members.

Focused on Inclusivity and Opportunity

At the core of Bowens' campaign is the creation of economic opportunities for all, with a keen emphasis on enhancing affordable housing for St. Petersburg's most vulnerable residents. His vision extends to the city's youth as he advocates for robust access to youth programs. Inclusivity is another cornerstone of his campaign, as he promises to stand against hate crimes and discrimination, pledging to be an ally for every community member, irrespective of their background.

Unveiling the Campaign Roadmap

While Bowens has recently filed his candidacy, his fundraising efforts will be reported in April. As the political landscape of District 7 heats up with multiple contenders for the council seat, Bowens' unique blend of professional sports, health care management, and community involvement experiences may just be the fresh perspective that St. Petersburg needs.