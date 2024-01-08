Former MP Sajin Vaas Gunawardena Refutes Tax Fraud Allegations

In a robust rebuttal, former Member of Parliament (MP) Sajin Vaas Gunawardena has dispelled rumors of his alleged evasion from the authorities. Gunawardena’s assertion came in response to a statement made by Sanjaya Mahawatta, the president of the ‘Magen Ratata organization,’ during a media briefing.

Allegations of Tax Fraud

Mahawatta had referenced a news report, which suggested that a court order was issued to summon the former MP in connection with a substantial tax fraud case. Refuting this claim, Gunawardena clarified that the cited report was not recent but dated back 7-8 years. He added that the matter in question had already been addressed in court, thus dismissing the relevance of the allegation.

Addressing the Tax Payment Issue

Gunawardena emphasized his consistency in tax payments over the past 10-15 years, thereby challenging the credibility of the tax fraud allegations. Contrary to the insinuations of him being in hiding, Gunawardena assured that he is a well-known resident of the country and has been transparent about his whereabouts.

A Challenge to His Accuser

In a move reflecting his willingness to confront the accusations legally, Gunawardena invited Mahawatta to take the issue to court. He promised to make an appearance and reveal the truth, thereby challenging the narrative spun around his alleged tax fraud. This engagement between Gunawardena and Mahawatta highlights the former MP’s readiness to tackle the allegations head-on and his commitment to the legal process.

