en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Former MP Sajin Vaas Gunawardena Refutes Tax Fraud Allegations

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
Former MP Sajin Vaas Gunawardena Refutes Tax Fraud Allegations

In a robust rebuttal, former Member of Parliament (MP) Sajin Vaas Gunawardena has dispelled rumors of his alleged evasion from the authorities. Gunawardena’s assertion came in response to a statement made by Sanjaya Mahawatta, the president of the ‘Magen Ratata organization,’ during a media briefing.

Allegations of Tax Fraud

Mahawatta had referenced a news report, which suggested that a court order was issued to summon the former MP in connection with a substantial tax fraud case. Refuting this claim, Gunawardena clarified that the cited report was not recent but dated back 7-8 years. He added that the matter in question had already been addressed in court, thus dismissing the relevance of the allegation.

(Read Also: Sri Lanka’s New Year Struggle: Economic Crisis and Steep VAT Increase)

Addressing the Tax Payment Issue

Gunawardena emphasized his consistency in tax payments over the past 10-15 years, thereby challenging the credibility of the tax fraud allegations. Contrary to the insinuations of him being in hiding, Gunawardena assured that he is a well-known resident of the country and has been transparent about his whereabouts.

(Read Also: Sri Lanka Rings in 2024 with Steep VAT Hike Amid Economic Challenges; Japan Poised to Aid Recovery)

A Challenge to His Accuser

In a move reflecting his willingness to confront the accusations legally, Gunawardena invited Mahawatta to take the issue to court. He promised to make an appearance and reveal the truth, thereby challenging the narrative spun around his alleged tax fraud. This engagement between Gunawardena and Mahawatta highlights the former MP’s readiness to tackle the allegations head-on and his commitment to the legal process.

Read More

0
Politics Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
In a move that could potentially reshape the European Union’s (EU) leadership, European Council President Charles Michel has announced his intention to resign from his role early if he is successful in the European Parliament elections in June 2024. Michel’s unexpected departure has triggered a race to find his successor ahead of the June EU
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
7 mins ago
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
Cyberattack on Beirut Airport: A New Frontier in Political Conflict
8 mins ago
Cyberattack on Beirut Airport: A New Frontier in Political Conflict
Supreme Court Nullifies Early Release of Bilkis Bano Gangrape Convicts
3 mins ago
Supreme Court Nullifies Early Release of Bilkis Bano Gangrape Convicts
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
5 mins ago
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
Contrasting Political Pathways: CM Revanth Reddy and YS Sharmila in the Spotlight
6 mins ago
Contrasting Political Pathways: CM Revanth Reddy and YS Sharmila in the Spotlight
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Sports Legends Advocate for Domestic Tourism Amidst Criticism
34 seconds
Indian Sports Legends Advocate for Domestic Tourism Amidst Criticism
Stacey Somerville: From Corporate High-Flyer to Fitness Advocate
1 min
Stacey Somerville: From Corporate High-Flyer to Fitness Advocate
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
1 min
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
2 mins
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
2 mins
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
3 mins
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
3 mins
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
Routine Smear Test Saves Clydebank Woman From Late-Stage Cervical Cancer
3 mins
Routine Smear Test Saves Clydebank Woman From Late-Stage Cervical Cancer
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
5 mins
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
30 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app