Nadine Dorries Vows to Return Improperly Received Severance Pay

In a recent turn of events, former Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has pledged to return an improperly received severance pay of over £16,000. The sum was granted to Dorries following her role as culture secretary under Prime Minister Boris Johnson. However, Dorries, being over the age of 65, was not entitled to such a package. The severance pay is typically a provision of three months' salary given to ministers under 65 in lieu of notice at the end of their tenure.

Admin Error Leads to Unwarranted Severance Payout

This incident came to light amidst ongoing debates about overhauling ministerial severance pay rules. Dorries announced her intention to return the funds following an email notification of the administrative error that led to her receiving the payment. The former MP expressed her disappointment upon discovering the oversight during a recent appearance on the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

Labour Proposes Changes to Severance Pay Rules

The Labour Party, in response to this incident, has put forth proposals to change the existing severance payment system. These changes aim to link the amount granted as severance pay to the actual tenure of the minister in office. The proposal further suggests suspending severance payments for ministers who are under investigation for misconduct. If allegations of such misconduct are confirmed, the proposal recommends the potential cancellation of the severance payment.

Reforms Follow a Year of Political Instability

This proposal by the Labour Party comes in the wake of a politically turbulent year that saw nearly £1 million spent on severance payments. The incident involving Dorries, along with revelations of other ministers, including Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, receiving wrongful severance payments have sparked a call for reforms in the system.