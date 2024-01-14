Former MP Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy

In a significant move, former MP Luciana Berger has been appointed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to lead the party's mental health strategy. Berger, who left Labour in 2019 amid an antisemitism scandal, has rejoined the party following a public apology from Starmer. This strategic appointment comes as part of Starmer's ongoing efforts to address mental health issues and concerns related to antisemitism within the party.

A Return to Labour

Berger, who acted as a shadow health minister from 2013 to 2016, left Labour to join Change UK, later standing for the Lib Dems. Her return to the Labour Party has been facilitated by Starmer's commitment to tackling the antisemitism that had initially driven her away. During the Jewish Labour Movement conference, Starmer reassured Jewish Labour members of his vigilance against antisemitism.

Overseeing Mental Health Strategy

The mental health strategy that Berger will be overseeing is an ambitious project aimed at training thousands of professionals to support individuals who self-harm and reduce suicide rates. Berger will present recommendations before the next election on implementing Labour's plans to prevent mental ill-health. As part of this strategy, the Labour Party has pledged to recruit 8,500 additional mental health staff.

Funding and Government Response

The implementation of this policy is estimated to cost 440 million, a sum that will be funded by closing a private equity loophole. The current government, however, maintains that it too is investing in mental health, with an additional 2.3 billion a year and 150 million in crisis services.